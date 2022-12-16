INDIA

AAP govt’s response sought on plea seeking salary for temple pujaris

The Delhi High Court has sought AAP government’s response on a plea seeking direction to introduce salary for pujaris and pandits in temples as being given to imams, maulvis of masjids in the city.

A division bench headed by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma heard the arguments.

The plea stated that the city government has been paying millions to the Delhi Waqf Board for the payment of salaries to imams, maulvis, and other members of masjids across the national capital.

The pujaris of all the temples in Delhi are not compensated in any way, it said, adding that by not paying them, Articles 14 and 27 of the Indian Constitution are being violated.

The plea argued that it is the government’s duty to be secular. “No person shall be compelled to pay taxes, the proceeds of which are specifically appropriated in payment of expenses for the promotion or maintenance of any particular religion or religious denomination,” the plea read quoting Article 27 of the Constitution.

It sought direction for the Delhi government to provide salaries to pujaris of temples or stop providing salaries to the imams and maulvis of masjids.

