Families of two doctors, who lost their lives while serving on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic in the national capital, were honoured by the AAP government with cheques amounting to Rs one crore each.

The AAP informed that families of two doctors Dr Ramesh Kumar and Dr Sanjay Kumar were handed over the cheques of Rs one crore.

Delhi Government minister Raj Kumar Anand met the families of both the doctors and handed over the cheques.

“The family of Dr Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a COVID warrior and medical superintendent who lost his life while treating people during the coronavirus pandemic, was honored with a tribute of Rs 1 crore by the government of Arvind Kejriwal,” tweeted Anand.

AAP said that the Kejriwal government was committed to taking care of the families of its COVID warriors.

“Dr Ramesh Kumar also laid down his life while serving on the frontline during Covid 19. We are committed to taking care of their families. Delhi Cabinet Minister Raj Kumar Anand met the family of Dr Ramesh Kumar and gave them a cheque of Rs one crore,” the AAP tweeted.

20230613-111602