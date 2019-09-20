AAP holds ‘day of betrayal’, protest at BJP office

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised ‘Dhoka Divas’ (day of betrayal) against the Bharatiya Janata Party for not keeping its word on unauthorised colonies, and staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters, here on Saturday.

The AAP march started at the AAP office and culminated at the BJP headquarters. Party MLAs, councillors, office-bearers and volunteers took part in the march.

While AAP leader Gopal Rai said just like the Congress, the BJP let down the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Delhi government had completed all its responsibilities towards the regularisation.

Rai, a Cabinet Minister, said the Delhi government had been striving for the past few years for regularisation of these colonies.

He said the people should have the land rights, like normal residents of the city. The Delhi government sent a proposal for it to the Centre, but the file, like many others, had not moved was due to unusual animosity towards the Delhi government, he added.

Despite no cooperation from the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a Rs 5,000 crore project to develop roads, sewage and water pipelines in these colonies, Rai added.

In July, Union Minister Hardeep Puri promised to regularise these colonies within a month.

Rai said the AAP would take this protest march to each nook and corner of Delhi.

–IANS

nks/pcj