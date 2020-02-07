AAP holds meet, discusses EVMs’ safety

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) meeting called by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, soon after the polling concluded for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is learnt to have taken up protection of electronic voting machines.

AAP sources said top party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai were present in the meeting.

Prashant Kishor, whose consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) managed AAP’s campaign for the Assembly elections, was also present.

According to a party leader, the meeting has been called to ensure the EVMs are secured after the exit polls predicted a sweeping victory of AAP.

The poll results will be declared on February 11.

