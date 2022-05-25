Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar has accused the state government of adopting “Delhi Model of Corruption” as he says 80 per cent of the AAP MLAs in Delhi, including several ministers, had been booked for various graft cases.

He alleged that the Punjab Health Minister was sacked and booked for demanding a cut from the money given to a contractor. He said that earlier, an AAP MLA in the Punjab government was sentenced to a three-year jail term for his criminal activity.

“The involvement of a Minister and an MLA in corruption and criminal case, respectively, within three months after assuming power in Punjab shows that AAP’s corrupt methods have been “successfully” implemented in Punjab too,” said the Delhi Congress President.

He said that Arvind Kejriwal was compelled to sack three ministers for domestic violence, sexual offence and corruption in the public distribution system, but they were still not removed from the Aam Aadmi Party, which showed that they all had the patronage of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in their criminal activity, whether taking cuts from the water tanker mafia, unauthorised constructions, and various other corrupt deeds.

He said that many AAP councillors were caught red-handed for openly demanding money from people on various counts in sting operations.

