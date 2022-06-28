The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Tuesday discussed the questions, received from the people of the state, to be raised in the forthcoming assembly session to grill the government.

AAP working President and MLA Capt Venzy Viegas told the media persons that they have received hundreds of questions from the people of Goa, which will be raised in the assembly session. AAP has two MLAs in Goa assembly.

MLA Cruz Silva said that sub committees were formed to assist them in gathering data for raising questions concerning Goans and to assist MLAs with other work related to upcoming assembly sessions.

“The AAP has received an overwhelming response from Goans. According to the questions received from citizens, the AAP has prepared a list of questions that will be raised in the assembly. As the voice of Goans, AAP will voice every concern of Goans,” Cruz Silva said.

