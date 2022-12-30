INDIALIFESTYLE

AAP in Goa questions silence of MLAs on 'Mhadei diversion'

Questioning the silence of the ruling MLAs in Goa over Mhadei river water diversion issue, the coastal state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has warned of starting a movement to ‘save Mhadei’.

Addressing a press conference here, Goa unit AAP president on Friday said the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sold Mhadei to Karnataka eyeing the assembly election” in the neighbouring state.

“Every Goan should know it. The Central Water Commission has approved ‘Detailed Project Report’ of Karnataka for diversion of Mhadei river. Goa government has done nothing to stop attempts of Karnataka to divert water. The BJP-led Goa government has sold our lifeline to Karnataka ahead of assembly election (in Karnataka),” Palekar said.

“The Chief Minister (Goa CM Pramod Sawant) has lack of knowledge over the issue. Why the government didn’t make any attempts to stop Karnataka from getting water diverted and why ruling MLAs are mum over the issue if they love the people of Goa?” he questioned.

“We are starting a movement to unite Goans from today over this issue. I request all MLAs including the ruling ones to come together. If needed, we will agitate, and if anyone takes law in hands then Chief Minister will be responsible for it as he has failed over this issue,” Palekar further said.

Palekar also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stating BJP government is hoodwinking people over ‘Mhadei Diversion’ issue.

Goa and Karnataka have been battling out a dispute over the Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project across the waters of the Mhadei river at a central tribunal. Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it has a length of 81.2 km in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the waters into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in north Karnataka.

