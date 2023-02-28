Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea filed by Manish Sisodia challenging his arrest by the CBI in connection with the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy case, the BJP alleged on Tuesday that now the AAP has become synonymous with “cut, commission and corruption”.

The BJP will now raise the issue of corruption by AAP across the country and tell the people that AAP leaders have not got any relief in the matter from the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Supreme Court did not give any relief to Anna Hazare’s ‘great disciple’ Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case, which he termed as a ‘text book’ case of corruption.

“These people had claimed to fight corruption before coming to power in Delhi. But after assuming charge of the government, these same people worngfully gave away liquor contracts, reduced the drinking age and made a profit of Rs 100 crore. These people made people drink liquor by promising to open schools,” Prasad said.

Prasad also said that Sisodia and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that they are the torch-bearers of transparency in the country, but now they have maligned the legacy of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement.

Holding Kejriwal directly responsible for the liquor policy case, the BJP leader said: “Can any minister dare to work in the Delhi government without asking Kejriwal? Now even the Punjab government functions only on his directions.”

Launching a scathing attack against AAP, Prasad said that he used to think that ‘cut and commission’ is the legacy of only one party, but today it has to be said that ‘3Cs’, i.e., ‘cut, commission and corruption’ are also synonymous with Kejriwal’s party.

“Sisodia must disclose why he changed 16 phones, why did he destroy evidence,” Prasad said.

The BJP leader also accused Kejriwal of lying repeatedly, adding that Kejriwal’s ministers, who had levelled allegations against the CBI and the Central government, are currently lodged in jail.

