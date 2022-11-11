The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new campaign called ‘Gandagi Hatao, Jhadu Chalao’ in a run-up to the municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign is looking to target three issues — sanitation, corruption and the BJP — with AAP pitching itself through its election symbol ‘broom’ as the only one which can clean up the state.

Interestingly, a similar campaign is being run by the party in the national capital, where Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are round the corner, in which the AAP has made the city’s waste disposal issue and its three landfill sites a major flashpoint.

Sabhajeet Singh, the AAP’s election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that the campaign will be run till November 15.

During this period, the party will take out padyatras, mohalla sabhas, cycle rallies and conducting local meetings to generate awareness among people.

“Local issues are relevant for local body elections. It is not AAP’s style of functioning to focus on caste issues, like other parties in Uttar Pradesh. Our model of working is based on improving basic facilities like health, education, water, roads, and giving people a better quality of life.

“For all of BJP’s drama on Swachh Bharat, UP and the entire country continue to remain filthy. It is the local body ‘s job to clean up and therefore, we will convince people to give AAP a chance,” Singh said.

A party functionary added that BJP’s track record in municipal issues has been abysmal, even though the party has been in power since the past several years.

