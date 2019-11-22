AAP launches ‘Kejriwal again’ campaign

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, here on Tuesday, launched a ‘Kejriwal fir se’ (Kejriwal again) campaign, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls and said the AAP changed the political narrative in the national capital so much that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) couldn’t do Hindu-Muslim politics.

While celebrating the AAP’s eighth foundation day, Kejriwal also launched a mobile number for people to become the party volunteer and urged the volunteers to gear up for elections.

“Never thought people will give us so much love in so less time. This is god’s blessing and people’s love,” he said while addressing the party leaders and workers.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the people were doubly excited to vote for the AAP than in 2015 Assembly polls.

Recounting the AAP’s achievements, he said the party achieved three things in the last seven years — “We proved that it’s possible to run an honest government; everything is possible, and the BJP too need to highlight the work done and can’t seek votes by dividing people.”

“The BJP seeks votes by dividing people on the basis of religion and language. It does Hindi-Muslim politics across the country, Jat-non-Jat in Haryana and Maratha-non-Maratha in Maharashtra. But when they come to Delhi, they talk about unauthorised colonies. We have changed the political narrative, at least a little bit.”

Explaining the title of the campaign, he said, “It means, ones again you will get free uninterrupted power, improved health and education sector and free public transport for women, among other things. If Kejriwal will not return to power, there will be no free electricity, no free water and no free public transport.”

On the upcoming Assembly polls, he said it was not just any election, but an election of all those dreaming to change the politics. “We didn’t spend any money on us. We gave all the money for public welfare.”

The AAP was formally launched on November 26, 2012, after Kejriwal decided to jump into politics, even as he parted ways with veteran social activist Anna Hazare.

The two came together during the India Against Corruption movement, demanding a Jan Lokpal Bill. While Hazare preferred to keep the movement unaligned, Kejriwal felt the failure of the agitation route necessitated a direct political involvement.

In 2015, Kejriwal swept the Assembly polls with his party bagging 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi House.

