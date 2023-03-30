The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a nationwide ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ poster slogan in 11 languages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, AAP workers had put up posters of, ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ all over the national capital.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police had filed 49 FIRs and had arrested six people, including owners of two printing press firms.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that all the state units of the party have been asked to paste the posters in their respective areas.

Rai added, “I want to know if this poster is objectionable? If the Prime Minister is failing to fulfill people’s aspirations, then he is attacking the country’s constitution.”

Criticising the arrests, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that even the British did not arrest those who put posters against them during the Freedom movement. He said, “Even before independence, when freedom fighters used to put up posters, no FIRs were filed or actions taken against them by the British. Bhagat Singh had pasted many posters during British rule, not a single FIR was registered against him.”

BJP supporters, on the other hand put up posters of, ‘Arvind Kejriwal Ko Hatao, Delhi Bachao’, in several areas.

