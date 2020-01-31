AAP launches web campaign to show Kejriwal’s work to Shah

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) On the last day of election campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a satirical web campaign titled ‘Amit Shah Ka Ulta Chashma’, to “combat the lies” being spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Union Home Minister and to show the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP has launched a website: ‘amitshahkaultachashma.com’ to convey pictorially, the reality of Delhi’s governance before and after AAP came to power.

A party leader said it is done as a part of the final phase of the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections.

“The party has launched the website. It has seven images in the ‘before’ and ‘after’ format. Through these pictures, the AAP conveys what the situation in Delhi was before the Kejriwal government came to power and what it is now. The seven pictures include that of a mohalla clinic, a night shelter, a playground, three visuals of government schools and one of the street light initiative,” the leader said.

The AAP is promoting this satirical campaign through social media also.

The party came out with the campaign because, for the last few weeks, “the BJP campaign has been helmed solely by Home Minister Amit Shah. Throughout its campaign, the BJP has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not delivering upon its promises. Whereas the fact is, that the AAP has not only fulfilled the 70-point manifesto as promised in 2015, but also delivered much more,” the leader said.

The fundamental idea of this satirical campaign, according to the AAP, is that the BJP is unable to see the development outcomes delivered by the party because “its glasses are tainted”.

“This campaign also suggests that despite the fact that the AAP has delivered on its promises, the BJP is insistent on a negative campaign, against the Aam Aadmi Party.”

The leader added that through these visuals, the Aam Aadmi Party has depicted how the AAP government has “worked hard” to develop Delhi government schools by “upgrading infrastructure, introducing the happiness curriculum, numerous innovative initiatives and creating a positive educational environment.”

The party said the visuals depict how one of its kind Mohalla clinic has changed the health infrastructure of Delhi and also communicate the initiative to increase the streetlight cover in the city and the endeavour to make Delhi a dark spot free city and enabling the security of women.

“Lastly, the visuals depict the story of how the AAP government has developed night shelters where the poor and homeless can comfortably spend nights instead of having to shiver in the open during winter and monsoon,” said the leader.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

–IANS

nks/skp/