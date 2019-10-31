AAP lawmaker Tripathi granted bail in 2013 rioting case

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP lawmaker Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in a 2013 rioting case.

Special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted bail to Tripathi on a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of same amount.

Tripathi was taken into custody by the court after he was produced before it following a Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him.

The NBW was issued against him after the lawmaker skipped the hearing multiple times.

In his bail plea filed before the court through his counsel Prashant Manchanda, the lawmaker told the court that he skipped the hearing on Thursday following a committee meeting.

He further told the court that his non-appearance was “neither intentional nor deliberate”.

According to the charge sheet, the MLA and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case.

In the incident, 12 police officers were wounded with one suffering from grievous injuries, the charge sheet said.

–IANS

anb/kr