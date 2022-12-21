INDIA

AAP leaders introduced excise policy to generate illegal funds: ED charge sheet

NewsWire
0
0

In its charge sheet filed in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that AAP leaders introduced it to generate illegal funds.

“PMLA investigation revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22, was a device created by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), some of who are part of the Delhi government to generate illegal funds,” reads the charge sheet accessed by IANS.

The ED has also alleged that it was created to receive around 6 per cent as a kickback to the AAP leaders from profit margin.

“The policy was formulated with deliberate loopholes, inbuilt mechanism to facilitate illegal activities and is marred with inconsistencies which when looked deeply, reflect malafide intentions of the policymakers,” the probe agency further claimed.

The ED also said that the policy promoted cartel formations through back door, awarded exorbitant wholesale (12 per cent) and huge retail profit margin of 185 per cent and incentivised other illegal activities on account of criminal and political conspiracy of the AAP leaders.

“The 12 per cent profit margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract a portion of it (6 per cent) as a kickback to the AAP leaders,” reads the charge sheet.

This is the first charge sheet filed by the ED in connection to the scam. It was filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and his four firms.

The probe agency has so far named five accused.

20221221-090804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We want to focus on India, says AFC President Shaikh Salman

    Ban illegal, will fight legally, says PFI’s TN chief

    ‘The Minister Bus’: Scania delivered luxury bus to minister’s daughter’s wedding

    ‘BSF committed to maintain sanctity, integrity of borders’