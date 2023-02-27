INDIA

AAP leaders protest outside BJP headquarters in Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held a protest outside the BJP headquarters here on Monday against the ‘unconstitutional’ arrest of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Hundreds of AAP leaders and workers, including Punjab government ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Anmol Gagan Mann, Lalchand Kataruchak, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, among others, participated in the protest.

They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government. AAP leaders called the arrest of Sisodia a dictatorial decision and dubbed the action as a threat to democracy.

Addressing workers, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the BJP government was using the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to suppress the voices of the Opposition. “The BJP is unnerved of the Aam Aadmi Party and that’s why they are registering fake cases against the leaders and putting them in jail.”

He said the ED raided Sisodia’s house several times and bank accounts were searched, but nothing was found. “The CBI has arrested Sisodia under pressure from the Modi government.”

“The BJP’s aim is not to arrest Manish Sisodia but to stop Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. But the party will continue to work for the common people and downtrodden society to lift their living standards. Soon the whole truth will come out in front of the public.”

“Sisodia is the best education minister of the country. Prominent personalities of the world are praising Sisodia’s working style. The CBI has no evidence against him,” Cheema said.

Meanwhile, many AAP leaders, including the Cabinet ministers, were detained by Chandigarh Police for holding the protest.

