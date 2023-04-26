The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be bringing in 25 MLAs from Delhi and three from Punjab to campaign for local body elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Two women mayors, one from Delhi and the other from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh are also among star campaigners.

AAP spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said MLAs on election duty are those who have a UP connect.

These include Rituraj Jha, Somnath Bharti, Naresh Yadav, Amanatullah Khan, Sanjeev Jha, Jitendra Tomar, Mahendra Goyal, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Madanlal, Bhawna Gaur, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Girish Soni, Somdutt and Rakhi Birla.

“MLAs will campaign in areas where they have a connect. Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi will speak about the work that the party is doing there. Singrauli Mayor Rani Agarwal will campaign in and around Prayagraj since Singrauli in MP is close to the border near this area,” he said.

The party will also ensure that non-politically affiliated persons from the ward are part of the campaign. A star campaigner be allocated to a ward only when at least 10 such persons, including three women, are on stage with a candidate during an election rally.

“Each ward has been given instructions to have 10-12 local, respectable persons on stage during the meetings,” said the party functionary.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also launched a campaign song for local body elections.

The song, ‘Jhadu wala aaya, kachra saaf karega, kejriwal hi kachra saaf karega’, has been written by Nitesh Singh Nirmal, who is heading the cultural wing of the party and sung by Antara Singh Priyanka and Lokesh Singh.

