The Aam Aadmi Party is active in Gujarat politics since it was founded in October 2012, but till 2021 it had never garnered such a huge response. Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s past visits in 2014 and after were never talked about, but 2022 is different for Kejriwal as well as the AAP, at least its presence is noted by the people and even its political opponents.

Now the million dollar question before the party is whether its leaders’ influence and cadre will be able to bring voters to the polling booths to vote for the AAP.

The AAP’s state general secretary (organisation) Manoj Sorathiya has great hopes. Talking to IANS, Sorathiya said, “from past experience, party leaders and cadres have learned a lot, the loopholes have been plugged”.

According to him, his party has done booth wise mapping this time. There are 51782 polling booths, for each polling booth they have a force of 10 to 20 workers, each worker will be reaching out 100 voters and campaigning. He claimed the party has 10 lakh volunteers and 8 to 10 lakh registered workers.

“The party has one crore supporters and 60,000 have registered for guarantee cards and the demand is for 20 lakh guarantee cards, that too in one month. The AAP has redefined social engineering, we are not going to talk about caste based politics, but we are working on the literate educated class that is concerned about problems like the increasing education cost, unemployment, inflation,” he said.

The AAP leader took serious note of the BJP network and presence, whereas he does not see the Congress anywhere in the election race. People are taking the AAP seriously, he said citing the Gandhinagar and Surat Municipal Corporation election results. According to him it is a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP.

But political analyst Vishnu Pandya doubts the AAP would be able to make any inroads in the assembly election, as his observation is that the party has little presence on the ground.

