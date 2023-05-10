INDIA

Ruling AAP legislator Dalbir Singh Tong in Punjab was arrested on Wednesday for violating model code during the polling for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency bypoll, but later released on bail.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. told the media that Tong, the legislator of Baba Bakala, was arrested.

He said on receiving photographs of outsiders present near polling booths, the police have been instructed to conduct checks and make public announcements to ask non-voters to leave the constituency immediately.

As per the Election Commission, the presence of outsiders and political leaders is banned in the poll-bound areas after campaigning ends.

The polling for the reserved seat in Jalandhar is witnessing a four-cornered fierce contest in the Dalit-dominated Doaba region, traditionally a Congress bastion.

The bypoll was necessitated with the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary due to a heart attack while taking part in the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi in January.

