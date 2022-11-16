INDIA

AAP legislator summoned by ACB in MCD ticket selling issue

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Delhi government has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi to join the investigation in connection with the MCD ticket selling issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ACB had arrested three persons including a relative of AAP MLA Tripathi for allegedly selling MCD tickets for Kamla Nagar Ward (No 69) for Rs 90 lakh.

Since his name was mentioned by the complainant, Tripathi has been summoned to join the investigation. He will have to appear before the probe agency by 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The ACB arrested Om Singh, reportedly brother-in-law of AAP MLA Tripathi, and his associates Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey, PA of Tripathi, and Prince Raghuvanshi.

They were placed under arrest under relevant sections.

“The accused were arrested for accepting bribe for giving AAP ticket of MCD election to Shobha Khari wife of the complainant Gopal Khari for Ward No. 69, Kamla Nagar,” said Madhur Verma, DCP, ACB.

On November 14, the complainant Gopal Khari a resident of Kamla Nagar, Delhi approached ACB with the “grievance” that he was associated with the AAP as an active worker since 2014 and on November 9, he met Akhilesh Pati Tripathi with the request to secure Councillor ticket from for his wife Shobha Khari.

The complainant further stated that Tripathi demanded a bribe of Rs 90 lakhs for the same.

“Khari paid bribe amount of Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Rajesh Gupta (MLA Wazirpur), at his instance. Khari assured Tripathi that the remaining 35 lakh will be paid by him after getting the ticket. On November 12, Khari did not find the name of his wife in the list of contesting Councillors released by AAP as the ticket from his ward was given to some other person.

“Thereafter, Om Singh contacted the complainant and assured him that the ticket will be given to him in next elections. He also offered to return his money (bribe amount). Khari also submitted audio and video recordings of his alleged dealings during payment and return of the bribe amount,” said the ACB official.

After receiving the complaint the ACB formed a team to nab the accused.

On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, the ACB team laid a trap at the residence of Khari where accused Singh and his associates Pandey and Raghuvanshi were trapped red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses when they came to return the bribe amount of Rs 33 lakh out of total 35 lakh received by them on behalf of Tripathi, MLA from Model Town.

“The bribe amount of Rs 33 lakh have been seized. Further investigation of the case is being carried out to unearth the whole matter and to collect evidences in this regard,” said the official.

