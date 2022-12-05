The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to sweep the civic polls held in Delhi on December 4, and end BJP’s 15-year stronghold in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the exit poll findings of different agencies released on Monday.

According to India Today-Axis My India survey, in the 250-ward MCD, the AAP is projected to win 149-171 wards, followed BJP at 69-91, Congress at 3-7, while others may get 5-9 seats.

In Chandani Chowk, which has 30 wards, 20 may go to AAP while BJP is projected to win 10 wards.

In East Delhi, where there are 36 wards, AAP may win 22, followed by BJP at 14.

Out of the 25 wards in New Delhi, AAP may win 21 followed by BJP at 4.

The exit poll further predicted that of the 41 wards in North-East district, 21 will go to BJP, followed by AAP at 17, Congress at 2, while 1 ward will go to others.

As per the India Today exit poll, AAP is set to get 43 per cent of vote share while 35 per cent votes will go the BJP. Congress will finish a distant third with 10 per cent vote share.

India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave AAP 159-175 wards, while the BJP is projected to win 70-92 wards.

The Times Now exit poll predicted AAP winning between 146 and 156 wards, followed by BJP at 84-94 wards. The exit poll projected Congress to win just 11 wards.

The Zee News-BARC exit poll projected AAP to get 134-146 wards, while 82-94 wards will be won by the BJP. Congress is likely to win 8-14 wards while others will win 14-19 wards.

The MCD elections held on Sunday had witnessed a low voter turnout of 50 per cent. The results will be declared on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007.

20221205-202402