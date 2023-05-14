The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has finally made its presence felt in the electoral politics of Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, considered to be the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan.

AAP candidate Sana Khanam was elected chairperson of the Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad.

Khanam bagged 43,121 votes to win this seat reserved for women.

Meanwhile, Rafat Jaha of AAP was elected chairperson of the Kemri Nagar panchayat in Rampur. She secured 7,449 votes.

The party also won several other seats across the state.

AAP candidate Abrun Nisha was elected from the Maharana Pratap ward in the temple town of Ayodhya.

AAP’s Faisal Warsi was elected chairman of Seohara nagar palika parishad in Bijnor district.

In Aligarh district, AAP candidate Sanjay Sharma was elected chairman of the Khair nagar palika parishad.

In Moradabad district, AAP’s Mohammad Yakub was elected chairman of Pakbara nagar panchayat.

AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said, “The results are encouraging for us because people have started realising that AAP ideology is better than others in the fray. We will work with double the energy for the Lok Sabha polls and make a mark there.”

