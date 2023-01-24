INDIA

AAP making mockery of country’s democracy: Manoj Tiwari

BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday accused the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party of disrupting the election of Delhi Mayor and said that their actions lead to many questions.

Tiwari said that people saw what had happened in the MCD house on January 6 and asked why the AAP is so afraid to give Delhi its Mayor.

He alleged that AAP “goons”, who were inside the House as well as outside, behaved indecently with the BJP councillors and MPs. “Democracy and the constitution of the country is being made fun of by the leaders of the AAP,” he said, claiming that the AAP councillors remained silent till the swearing-in process was on, but as the Mayor’s election was about to take place, they once again started a ruckus.

BJP state General Secretary Harsh Malhotra asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why the AAP, despite having the majority, is obstructing the election of the Mayor.

He also alleged that AAP councillors misbehaved with BJP’s women corporators and BJP corporator Sandeep Kapoor was assaulted when he tried to stop them.

