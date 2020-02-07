AAP managed to win hearts of all occupations

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) With most exit polls pointing towards the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, the IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll found that the ruling party was popular among all sections of the society in terms of occupation of the voters.

In the survey conducted on the polling day with 11,839 respondents, people from different occupational groups spoke heavily in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

General labourers weighed heavily towards the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. While 55 per cent of the respondents from this category said that they voted for AAP, 30.6 per cent went with the BJP and 9.6 per cent with the Congress.

The competition between the BJP and AAP intensified among landless agricultural laborers with 42.8 per cent of respondents voting for AAP, and 40 per cent for the BJP. The Congress cut a sorry figure here too, managing just 9.5 per cent of vote share.

Businessmen and self-employed voters, who were considered strong and loyal voter base for the BJP, were also seen shifting towards AAP, as 46 per cent of the respondents said they voted for the ruling party, while 38.6 per cent sided with BJP. The Congress could manage just 11.1 per cent of the respondents’ support.

Apart from these, majority of the other respondents like housewives, farmers, government officials and private sector employees tilted towards AAP, while the BJP remained a second preference.

–IANS

