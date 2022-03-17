INDIASPORTS

AAP may nominate Harbhajan Singh in RS from Punjab

By NewsWire
0
1

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh may be the Rajya Sabha candidate from Aam Aadmi Party from Punjab this year. The AAP will have five seats in the Rajya Sabha by the end of this month.

A source in the party said that name of India off spinner Harbhajan Singh is in the list of Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab. The source said that the newly formed Punjab government has started fulfilling the promises made by party during the poll campaign.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to establish Sports University in Jalandhar during the poll campaign. The source said that the Chief Minister may give the command of this sports University to Harbhajan Singh. The CM wants to promote sports in the state and may take decisions in this regard soon, he said.

20220317-184002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.