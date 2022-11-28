INDIA

AAP minister Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

NewsWire
0
0

Jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Monday sought withdrawal of his contempt plea filed against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Rouse Avenue Court here. He had alleged that the agency leaked certain CCTV footage on the national news channels.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull allowed the withdrawal of the application, with the liberty to approach the appropriate forum as Jain’s counsel also sought the same. According to Jain, the video clips from inside his prison cell were aired on news channels.

Last week, senior advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for Jain in the court contended that “we just want a fair trial. Even Ajmal Kasab was given that. I (Jain) am surely not worse than that”.

During the hearing, Mehra presented the screenshots of the news being run on channels before the court. He also stated that “even last time, the affidavit of the Tihar Jail was leaked”.

Representing ED, Public Prosecutor Zoheb Hossain opposed the contempt plea. He said that there has been no leak from the agency. The ED’s counsel submitted a list of jail authorities of Tihar who have either been transferred or have been suspended. He added that the list includes top authorities as well.

Disagreeing with what ED said, Mehra alleged that it is aired by the agency itself and the jail authorities cannot do it. Requesting the transfer of his case to the High Court, he also asked the court to conduct a free and fair inquiry into the leakage of the videos and what the investigating agency has to say about it.

Hossain contended that they (Jain’s counsel) were not questioning the veracity of the video, they were just questioning the leak. He argued that the pen drive comprising the videos of the prison cell was taken from the jail authority. “There are several repositories involved,” he added.

20221128-175802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uphold 1991 law to protect Gyanvapi mosque, says Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

    GST has transformed tax collection, taking country towards growth: Goa CM

    Glenmark gets USFDA approval for Theophylline ER tablets

    Bengal cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI