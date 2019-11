New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was taken into custody and produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Friday in a 2013 rioting case.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had been issued against Tripathi and two others after they repeatedly missed the court hearings.

The matter was being heard in the Rouse Avenue Court.

–IANS

anb/rtp