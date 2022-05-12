Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for reportedly obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials from carrying out the proposed anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area.

The police are yet to furnish details about the charges slapped against the AAP leader.

“An FIR has been registered against Amanatullah Khan and he has been arrested,” said DCP (southeast), Esha Pandey.

Earlier in the day, during the anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar, the police detained several people, including MLA Khan, who were not allowing the authorities to carry out the demolition drive.

Violence erupted during the demolition drive after some people, infuriated over the process, pelted stones at the security personnel, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

