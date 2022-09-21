INDIA

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan discharged from AIIMS, to be produced before court today

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was discharged from the hospital late at night, official sources said Wednesday.

“MLA Khan was discharged from AIIMS around 12.30 a.m. at night. He is at the Anti-Corruption Branch now,” the official source confirmed to IANS.

Khan was on Tuesday admitted to AIIMS hospital in the national capital following chest pain.

The AAP MLA was arrested on September 16 in a case pertaining to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Waqf Board.

On September 20, Khan complained of chest pain after which the ACB officials took him for an echocardiogram to Delhi’s BH Rao hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS as the doctors noted some changes in the ECG.

Before Khan’s arrest, the Anti-Corruption Branch had summoned the legislator while it parallely conducted raids at four locations connected to him and found incriminating material at multiple places.

As alleged in the FIR, MLA Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment.

Further, it was alleged that as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan rented out a number of properties of the Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

“He has allegedly misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government,” a senior official said.

During ACB’s raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also seized.

According to the source, the AAP MLA will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court at 4 p.m.

