A court here on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested a day before for ‘rioting’ and ‘obstructing’ South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials during an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital.

As per the FIR, the AAP legislator along with five of his supporters were charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Khan was granted bail by the Saket Court of the city.

On Thursday, the AAP MLA reached the site where people were protesting against the corporation officials. While speaking to the media, Khan accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of the poor people.

The police registered FIR against Khan and his supporters in various sections of the IPC, including obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, rioting, armed with deadly weapon, being member of an unlawful assembly, and wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

Violence erupted during the drive when some people, infuriated over the process, pelted stones at the security personnel, and police then undertook a baton charge to disperse the mob.

As per the sources, Amanatullah Khan had been declared a “history-sheeter” and a “bad character” of the Jamia Nagar area by the Delhi Police due to the large number of crimes he was accused of.

According to an official document, a copy of which is with IANS, MLA Khan had been previously involved in 18 cases and was declared a “bad character” of the Jamia Nagar area on March 30.

