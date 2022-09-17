INDIA

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to four-day police custody

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) four-day police custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board graft case.

Amanatullah was placed under arrest by the ACB on Friday. The ACB had sought 14-day police custody of Amanatullah, but the court after hearing the arguments granted four-day custody of the AAP leader.

It has been alleged that while working as the Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines. He has been accused of indulging in corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitments.

Further, it has been alleged that as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah had rented out a number of properties of the board illegally.

Amanatullah had also allegedly misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi government.

“From the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information collected by the Anti-Corruption Branch, four locations were searched. From these locations, Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons and live cartridges were seized.

“Also, at one of the locations near the residence of Amanatullah, the search team comprising an ACP was attacked by the relatives and other known persons of the AAP leader,” said Madhur Verma, Additional CP, ACB.

20220917-215603

