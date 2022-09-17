INDIA

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s aide arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one Hamid Ali (54), a close aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, under the Act and recovered an illegal weapon along with some live cartridges from his house.

According to information, the Anti Corruption of Bureau (ACB) has lodged three separate FIRs against Khan’s supporters out of which one arrest was made by the Delhi Police.

The first FIR was lodged against Ali.

The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, a resident of Jogabai Extension under the Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his place. He is on the run in the matter.

Third case of obstructing the raiding party of ACB in discharge of government work has also been registered against his supporters. Those involved are being identified.

