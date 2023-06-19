Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey has instructed officials to strictly ensure that all the commercial establishments operating in Mukherjee Nagar are following building and fire safety procedures and have safety measures in place.

He held a meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Fire Department, and Tata Power DDL to discuss the recent fire incident at a coaching centre and assess the safety measures as well as building and fire safety norms.

He mentioned that all the concerned departments under the Delhi Government were quick to respond, thus preventing any unwarranted situation from occurring.

Emphasizing the appeal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he instructed all the departments to work together and ensure that no child goes through such a painful experience in the future. He suggested that all departments should collaborate and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

20230619-203002