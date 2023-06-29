INDIA

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak re-appointed MCD in charge

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed senior MLA Durgesh Pathak as the MCD in charge once again.

Pathak stated that while he had experienced both success and failure, his sole objective of working for the welfare of the people had remained consistent.

He assured the leadership of AAP and the people of Delhi that he would fulfil the entrusted responsibility with honour and dedication, working towards making Delhi ‘Sapno ki Dilli’ for all Delhiites.

Pathak said that the BJP had ruled the MCD for several terms, but did not leave any opportunity to ruin Delhi and impoverish the MCD.

“In such circumstances, it became crucial for the Aam Aadmi Party to have its government in the MCD for the betterment of Delhi. It was during this time that I was assigned the responsibility of the MCD, and I fulfilled that responsibility with utmost diligence. In the meantime, the people of Rajendra Nagar showed their faith by giving me a complete majority as their MLA. Since then, I have been relentlessly working to fulfil all the promises made to them. Simultaneously, I have been working as the MCD in charge to free the people of Delhi from the misrule of the BJP,” he said.

2023062931470

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lok Sabha to sit from 10 a.m. on Saturday

    Rahul Gandhi protests at Parliament in support of agitating farmers

    Duleep Trophy: Bowlers help Central Zone take upper hand after bowling...

    Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with African counterparts at Gandhinagar