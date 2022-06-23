Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha has claimed that he is receiving death threats in the name of gangster Neeraj Bawana. Jha has said that Rs 10 lakh has been demanded from him.

According to the Delhi Police, based on the AAP MLA’s complaint, an FIR under sections 387 of the Indian Penal Code and 66c of the IT act has been lodged. Seeing the gravity of the matter, the case was lodged with the Special Cell.

“On June 20, I got a call at about 11:49 p.m., the caller said that he is Vicky Cobra, brother of Bawana. I ignored him and disconnected the call. After this, he sent me voice recording in which he demanded Rs 10 lakh. The sender also threatened me that he would kill my family if his demands were not met,” Jha said in his complaint.

The caller has sent 35 voice recording, 15 SMS and 15 calls to threaten him, the AAP MLA from Burari informed the police.

A special team is currently looking into the matter. The police said that the caller was identified and soon he would be nabbed.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20220623-153404