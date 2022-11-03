INDIA

AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Delhi Minister

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand on Thursday took oath as a minister in the Delhi government during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas here.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

“Administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raaj Kumar Anand as Minister in GNCTD. I convey my best wishes to him and hope that he will work for the betterment of Delhi and its People,” Saxena said in a tweet after the oath ceremony.

Anand, an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency, has replaced former Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Gautam had resigned on October 9 after a controversy erupted over his renunciation of Hindu deities at an event to embrace Buddhism on October 5.

