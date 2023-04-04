Clarifying that he didn’t do any ‘setting’ with the ruling BJP, Goa Congress MLA Adv. Carlos Alvares Ferreira on Tuesday said that if the state government accepts the suggestions given by the Opposition then it should be recognised as ‘victory’.

Ferreira, a senior lawyer, was reacting to the allegation made by AAP MLA Venzy Veigas stating the former helped the government to pass the Bills by undermining the voice of the Opposition during the recently concluded Assembly session.

The Congress MLA on Tuesday addressed a press conference and rejected the allegations made by the AAP MLA where Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar was also present.

“If Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asks for suggestions from the Opposition and if they are accepted by the government then it should be recognised as a victory of the Opposition. We are not here to play drama or lie to the people. One should not mislead the House,” Ferreira said.

He added that Viegas should first understand that he opposed the amendments to the Agriculture and Communidade Bill during the debate.

“I know what I am saying on the floor of the House. I will not mislead. Government has all the numbers to pass the bill. They have 33 MLAs. We are just seven. They can do what they want. However, I have explained the communidade law clause by clause and opposed it,” the Congress MLA said.

He added that it is completely wrong to make false statements on the floor of the House.

“He (Viegas) got angry because I told the correct position of law,” Ferreira said.

He demanded to know if “people can trust such people who are elected and make completely false statements and come with falsehoods on the floor of the House? Can you trust a party which wants to mislead the citizens? Do you think they will save Goa?”

He said that the AAP MLA should stop portraying Congress in a bad light.

“We went to the well of the House to oppose the amendments,” he added.

“I stood with the Opposition to oppose the Bills. I did not side with the government nor did I walk out of the House,” Ferreira said.

