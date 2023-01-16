INDIA

AAP MLAs march towards L-G’s office

NewsWire
0
0

After the Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA’s on Monday marched towards Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena’s office alleging that the latter was creating hurdles in the city government’s works.

The AAP members, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were carrying placards that said ‘Let the teacher go to Finland’ during the protest march.

The AAP and L-G Saxena are at loggerheads over a training visit to Finland by Delhi government school teachers.

The party alleged that the L-G had sent back the files pertaining to sending the teachers to Finland twice, citing different grounds.

“We had to send 30 teachers to Finland in March, but the L-G sent its file back with objections. Again, we submitted our reply to the objections but the L-G has again sent it back with a remark that a cost benefit analysis should be done,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The AAP had also alleged that both L-G and the BJP were “conspiring against” the education system of the national capital.

20230116-125401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN police for setting up separate narcotics department to curtail drug...

    Country will not be ‘divided’ again: Mohan Bhagwat

    IAF formally inducts Rafale aircraft into 101 Squadron at Hasimara

    One person alone cannot do this, there are others involved in...