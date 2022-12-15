The Delhi BJP has said that it seems that the AAP MLAs have the intention to interfere in the municipal corporation’s work and they will now clash with their own councillors in the same way as they used to do with BJP corporators previously.

The remarks were made by Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor a day after AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj — who chairs a Delhi Assembly committee on MCD — said that the members of the panel will soon visit some of the cleanest cities in the country to study their solid waste management, segregation and sanitation models.

Kapoor said that after the amendment in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is now under the Central Government, that is, the Lieutenant Governor, and hence the civic body has “no accountability” towards the Delhi government or the Legislative Assembly.

In a tweet on Thursday, the BJP spokesperson urged the Lieutenant Governor to give “clear instructions” to the corporation officials that they are “no longer answerable to the Delhi government or any committee of the Assembly”.

He added that it would be better if the AAP MLAs focus on getting public works done through Arvind Kejriwal government’s departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Food and Civil Supplies and Delhi Jal Board among others.

