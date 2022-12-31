INDIA

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha releases his Rajya Sabha report card

NewsWire
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday released his Rajya Sabha report card as he registered 100 per cent attendance in Parliament’s Winter Session.

The ‘report card’ highlighted AAP’s strong representation of Punjab in Rajya Sabha.

The seven-page report card, which summarises Chadha’s legislative performance, enlists the questions raised, issues raised, debates participated in, and notices submitted under Rule 267 on matters concerning Punjab and India.

During the Winter Session that commenced from December 7 to 23, the AAP MP had asked a total of 25 questions on a range of issues, the majority of which concerned Punjab such as waiver of fees for pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib, strongest punishment for sacrilege, Heritage City status to Anandpur Sahib, modernisation of railway stations, promotion of leather manufacturing industry in Jalandhar, UDAN scheme, police modernisation, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, increase in Sports Authority of India centres, etc.

Moving several notices under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha (Suspension of Business), Chadha demanded the House to take up urgent issues of public importance, including rising Covid-19 cases in China and the impact on India, the Central government’s attempt to interfere in judicial appointments and China-India conflict along the LAC.

In comparison to other prominent parliamentarians from Punjab, it was found that others were way behind Chadha in terms of respective performances in the Parliament.

As compared to the 100 per cent attendance of Chadha, MPs Sukhbir Badal, Sunny Deol and Simranjit Mann marked an attendance of respectively 18 per cent, zero per cent and 45 per cent. Similarly, against 11 debates of the AAP MP, the above three MPs respectively participated in zero, zero and three debates.

As compared to the 25 questions asked by Chadha, none of the three MPs could ask a single question during the entire Winter Session.

