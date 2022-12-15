INDIA

AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks permission to raise India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought Rajya Sabha Secretary General’s permission to raise India-China border issue during the Zero Hour in the House.

Terming the matter “Urgent”, Singh in a letter to the Secretary General, said: “First Galvan, then Doklam, now the case of Tawang has come to the fore. The Indian Army has always protected the borders of the country with its pride, bravery and valor. But when our Army asks for permission to take direct action, the government does not give permission to retaliate”.

The AAP MP has claimed that after the violent conflict in the Galvan Valley, the government had said about imposing economic sanctions. But after the conflict, instead of decreasing Chinese imports to India, the Centre has increased it by 46.2 per cent to $97.52 billion and bilateral trade has crossed the record level of $125 billion.

Singh claimed that the Centre’s economic policies are strengthening China and that must be widely discussed. Therefore, he should be allowed to speak on this very important subject during the Zero Hour, Singh said.

20221215-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No new Covid cases in 13 T’gana dists in 24 hours

    Maha farmer faces ‘social boycott’, fine for damaging village deity

    Union Cabinet approves dissolution of Puducherry Assembly

    India’s goodwill gestures to Sri Lanka give TN fishermen cause for...