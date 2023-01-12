INDIA

AAP MP Sanjay Singh sentenced to 3-month jail

A Sultanpur court has sentenced Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and five others, including former Samajwadi Party MLA Anoop Sanda to three months in prison.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1,500 each on them.

The MP-MLA court pronounced the judgment in a 21-year-old case that was registered on June 19, 2001.

According to the police, people had blocked the road and staged a massive protest against the then BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Rajnath Singh.

The protest was against regular power cuts and improper water supply in Sultanpur city.

The police had filed a case against Sanjay Singh, Anoop Sanda, supporters Vijay Kumar, Kamal Srivastava, Santosh Kumar and Subhash for blocking the road and demonstrating, said government counsel Vaibhav Pandey.

Singh, who was present in the court while the judgment was being pronounced, blamed the then BJP government for mismanagement in the otherwise peaceful protest. He said he will appeal against the sentence in the high court.

