AAP MPs ask Shah to analyse Delhi’s safety with Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Three Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah over “increasing” crimes in Delhi and urged him to have a meeting on the issue with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The AAP MPs — Sanjay Singh, N.D. Gupta and Sushil Gupta — submitted a memorandum to Shah over the rising crime in Delhi and urged him to look into the situation and take effective steps to improve law and order.

“We met him (Shah) and requested him to have a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Police Commissioner on the law and order situation in Delhi,” Singh said after the meeting.

In the three-page memorandum, the MPs said there has been an increase in the number of murders and snatchings in the city in 2019.

“Crime in Delhi is increasing by the day. Loot and murder on the streets of Delhi are being reported. There is no fear of the police among criminals. People do not feel safe even on public streets,” they wrote in Hindi.

Referring to the shooting in Dwarka last month, Singh said, the video of the incident that has gone viral shows that criminals have no fear of police or the law.

“Criminals stopped a moving car on the road and sprayed it with bullets. In the month of June alone, 43 shooting incidents took place on the streets of Delhi, 243 round firing incidents took place, in which 16 people died.”

He added that the wife of the Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta is also not safe, let alone the common public.

“At Mandi House, two bike riders stopped Shobha Gupta’s car, snatched her bag and fled from the spot. If this is the level of security for the VIPs who run Delhi Police, then what should the people of Delhi feel about their security?”

Through the memorandum, the three MPs urged the Home Minister to convene a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner at the earliest and to take urgent steps to improve Delhi’s law and order.

