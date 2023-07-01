AAP MLA from Benaulim Assembly constituency Venzy Viegas on Saturday launched a ‘Good Health’ clinic, the first such clinic in Goa made on the lines of the ‘Mohalla Clinic’ model of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab.

“This is probably the first such public clinic in Goa with free consultation and medicines, which has been set up without any government funding or scheme,” Viegas said.

He said this was a promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party during the Assembly election campaign, which has now been fulfilled.

“With such initiatives getting huge positive response, it is only a matter of time that people all over Goa will choose the AAP model of governance,” Viegas said.

AAP has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

