AAP promises ‘shandar’ school in every four km in Gujarat’s eight cities

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday promised one ‘shandar school’ (smart school) in every four km in eight major cities of Gujarat if voted to power.

The eight cities are Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Addressing mediapersons in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Sisodia alleged, “In 27 years of rule, BJP has not focused much on education, because of which 32,000 government schools are in very bad condition, and in 18,000 schools there is shortage of teachers, even Vidya Sahayaks have not been appointed for long.”

The AAP will focus on improving the condition of government and aided schools.

He claimed that AAP has done mapping of each government school and will work for its overall improvement.

Sisodia also claimed that people of Gujarat have decided to vote AAP to power in the state assembly polls. The electorate of Gujarat is impressed by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal’s good governance and wish to give one chance to his party in the state.

20221018-132404

