Minister of State for External Affairs Meenkashi Lekhi on Wednesday slammed the AAP,

alleging that the party has been continuously promoting people with criminal mindset.

Addressing a press conference here, she said, “Satyendar Jain continues to be AAP minister. He is yet to be sacked. Even his masseur, whom the AAP claimed to be a physiotherapist, is charged under the POCSO Act.”

“While in jail, Jain is enjoying massage by a person who is charged with raping a minor. I would not have allowed such person to come close to me… Jain can be seen talking to people in his cell, enjoying lavish food and watching television. You think people will not notice it…” she said.

Meenakshi Lekhi said that she wanted to draw the attention of the people of the country towards what AAP practices and what it preaches.

She claimed the AAP has not done anything except for “misguiding” the people of Delhi.

