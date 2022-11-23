INDIA

AAP promotes people with criminal mindset, alleges Meenakshi Lekhi

NewsWire
0
0

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenkashi Lekhi on Wednesday slammed the AAP,

alleging that the party has been continuously promoting people with criminal mindset.

Addressing a press conference here, she said, “Satyendar Jain continues to be AAP minister. He is yet to be sacked. Even his masseur, whom the AAP claimed to be a physiotherapist, is charged under the POCSO Act.”

“While in jail, Jain is enjoying massage by a person who is charged with raping a minor. I would not have allowed such person to come close to me… Jain can be seen talking to people in his cell, enjoying lavish food and watching television. You think people will not notice it…” she said.

Meenakshi Lekhi said that she wanted to draw the attention of the people of the country towards what AAP practices and what it preaches.

She claimed the AAP has not done anything except for “misguiding” the people of Delhi.

20221123-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Yaum-e-Ashura’ observed in Hyderabad with annual procession

    J&K fish farmer loses lakhs after his farm was poisoned

    Bumpy road ahead for Palaniswami as AIADMK chief

    Impending motherhood makes Sanjana Galrani realise value of parents