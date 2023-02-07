The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters over the delay in the Mayoral election for Delhi civic body, MCD.

AAP leaders and party workers carrying placards gathered at Rouse Avenue Road and raised slogans against the BJP for delaying Mayoral election.

The party has staged protest, a day after the MCD House was adjourned for third time without electing the mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members for the MCD.

“By insulting the mandate of the people of Delhi and murdering the Constitution, the BJP is not allowing the Mayor’s election to take place,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak while demonstrating the protest against BJP.

He added that BJP is fearing that their councillors may vote for AAP that’s why they are not allowing the Mayoral election in the MCD.

AAP party leader Reena Gupta said that the people of Delhi had rejected the BJP in the MCD elections. But BJP has become so used to corruption that it is not ready to give up its hold on MCD. AAP strongly opposes this and will go to SC against BJP’s hooliganism, she said on the occasion.

After the MCD House was adjourned for the third time on Monday without electing a mayor, AAP leader Atishi had said that the party will move to the Supreme Court to conduct the Mayoral polls within a week to 10 days.

Addressing a Press briefing, Atishi had said, “Aam Aadmi Party is going to the Supreme Court today. We will appeal to the apex court that the MCD elections should be held within one week to 10 days under their supervision. Satya Sharma arbitrarily adjourned the House indefinitely.”

Satya Sharma (BJP) is MCD presiding officer.

20230207-143003