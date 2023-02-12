The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the BJP headquarters seeking a probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group.

“Today, the whole nation is asking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, who pretends to investigate by ED-CBI everything across the country, that why there is no any investigation in Adani issues? Why doesn’t Modi ji have the courage to take Adani’s name? The kind of scam Adani has done, the country is standing on the verge of economic danger,” said party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai.

Demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe comprising members from various parties in the matter, Rai said, “BJP is running away from the probe. There is only one leader, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation.”

“This country does not belong to one Prime Minister, instead the nation belongs to crores of sons and daughters of Maa Bharti. Our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal always says probe us hundred times. Wherein Modi ji gets scared in the name of investigation. The whole country is now asking for JPC probe in the matter,” he said while leading the protest.

Addressing on the occasion, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Hindenburg has exposed many companies before this as well. After researching for two years, they came out with the report and told the world that Adani’s overvalued shares will sink.”

He added the Prime Minister who speaks on every issue is silent on this matter.

