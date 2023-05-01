INDIA

AAP questions SGPC chief for seeking votes in Jalandhar bypoll

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday raised questions over Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami campaigning for the Akali Dal-Badal candidate in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.

Senior AAP leader and Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the SGPC’s job is to propagate Sikhism, not to promote any political party. Therefore, the SGPC chief should not do anything to hurt the dignity of his position, he added.

He said the top leadership of the Akali Dal, for whom Dhami is campaigning, has faced serious allegations like sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and firing at Sikh sangat.

By propagating such a party, he has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat, Dhaliwal said.

Questioning the SGPC head, he said: “Why does he remain silent on the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the incident of firing on Sikh sangat in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan?”

Dhaliwal said Dhami has not spoken anything on this matter till date and always kept his silence, while both these incidents have hurt the Sikh sangat deeply.

He said the duty of the SGPC is to provide religious and social education to the children of Sikh community and to protect Sikh culture. “It is wrong to use such an organisation for political gains.”

He appealed to the SGPC chief that he should fulfill his responsibility honestly as per the laws of the SGPC and should stay away from political activities.

20230501-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guard against ‘judicial largesse’ to accused, SC tells courts

    Varanasi lights up on Dev Deepawali

    Arrest warrant against Sapna Chaudhary

    Sambit Patra demands action against Odisha MLA who rammed SUV into...