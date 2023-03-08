After the Rouse Avenue Court sent Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi party on Wednesday raised objections over the former deputy chief minister being kept in Tihar Jail number 1.

While Sisodia has been kept in jail number 1, AAP’s Satyendar Jain is lodged in jail number 7 of Tihar. The jail number 1 is the oldest on the Tihar premises. The former Deputy CM is lodged in ward number 9 of Jail number 1 with some dreaded criminals as neighbours.

“Today, on the auspicious festival of Holi, the enmity of BJP has reached such an extent with the AAP that Manish Sisodia who gave an education model, has been kept in jail among such dreaded criminals that we are afraid of his murder,” alleged AAP leader Sanjay Singh while addressing media on Wednesday.

Singh further asked that when there is an order of the court that he should be kept in the Vipassana cell, then why the court order is not being followed. No first-time prisoner is ever kept in jail number one, he said.

“First our health minister and now our education minister have been put behind bars. CBI continuously raided but nothing was found. Sisodia is not even named in the charge sheet, yet he is named as the main conspirator,” Singh said.

“I also want to warn the jail officials not to get trapped in the conspiracy of the BJP. Many murders have taken place in the jail, so we have apprehensions about his murder,” the AAP leader said.

“Manish Sisodia was to be kept in Vipassana cell by the order of the court, but why is he being kept with such dangerous criminals. Today we do not have Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain among us but we are more concerned whether the central government will conspire for political murders,” AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

