Sanjeev Arora, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, announced on Wednesday that he would contribute his salary for philanthropic initiatives.

In a statement issued here, Arora announced to donate his first three months’ salary to the Ek Onkar Charitable Trust, which is engaged in ‘kar sewa’ for the holy Kali Bein, plantation of medicinal trees, installation of underground sewerage system to make villages and towns clean and pollution-free, supply of treated sewerage water for agricultural purpose to promote natural farming and establishment and management of schools and colleges to promote low-cost advanced education.

The trust is run by environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, popularly known as ‘Eco Baba’, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh had announced that he would contribute his salary to the daughters of farmers for their education and welfare.

Arora’s tenure as a Rajya Sabha Member started on April 10.

A Ludhiana-based industrialist, Arora has set up the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust in memory of his parents, both of whom he lost to cancer.

